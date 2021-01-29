Colonial Asset Management, Inc. Buys Royal Bank of Canada, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc

Spartanburg, SC, based Investment company Colonial Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Bank of Canada, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC, BorgWarner Inc, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Intel Corp, Park National Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colonial Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Colonial Asset Management, Inc. owns 159 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 478,278 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 168,885 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,894 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 127,496 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Visa Inc (V) - 90,823 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $80.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,620 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,976 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in BorgWarner Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.98 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,486 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $199.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,157 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.78 and $272.28, with an estimated average price of $242.72. The stock is now traded at around $274.272500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.69. The stock is now traded at around $108.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 133.49%. The purchase prices were between $43.33 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 305.62%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 41.05%. The purchase prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5. The stock is now traded at around $349.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,852 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Central Securities Corp by 36.42%. The purchase prices were between $28.19 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $30.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Davis Select International ETF by 63.03%. The purchase prices were between $20.15 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $59.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.95 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.55.

Colonial Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CytRx Corp. The sale prices were between $0.53 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $0.81.