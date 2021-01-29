Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) Buys Teradyne Inc, Sonos Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Sells Abiomed Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Workhorse Group Inc

Sheridan, WY, based Investment company Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) (Current Portfolio) buys Teradyne Inc, Sonos Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, sells Abiomed Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Workhorse Group Inc, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY). As of 2020Q4, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) owns 214 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TER, SONO, IIPR, JD, AMD, PAYX, LKFN, SNDX, SILJ, APPS, PSTH, FB, BIDU, BAC, VWO, SNOW, HALO, SPCE, UVXY, FSR, YETI, AVGO, MBIO, AM, HD, UL, PE, DCP, VFF, VIA,
- Added Positions: LULU, SCHA, PYPL, FIBK, SNAP, NFLX, QQQ, MSFT, VZ, AMZN, TSLA, JNJ, T, LITE, SBUX, MRK, BRK.B, BCLI, DKNG,
- Reduced Positions: EW, WKHS, EPRT, MCD, CME, CARA, DIS, WORK, OKTA, CRM, LGIH, KL, KRE, TDOC, GILD, ARI, PFF, WD, UPS, BA, IPAY, WMT, RTX, ET, NIO, AMPE, PEP, GIS, COST, CAT, XLRE, MARK, SLV, USO, XHB, RP, ABT, WFC, VGZ, NVDA, KMB, XOM, EPD, BTI, ACB, ZM, UBER, LNT,
- Sold Out: ABMD, PCTY, WM, LAMR, CVX, UN, THM, FNV, AGNC, CODX, XLE, F, NKLA,
For the details of Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+capital+management+llc+%28wy%29/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,451 shares, 13.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK) - 200,725 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.05%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 118,066 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- SSgA SPDR Semiconductors (XSD) - 18,817 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 34,648 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.11%
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 23,914 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 101,847 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.76. The stock is now traded at around $185.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 12,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.68. The stock is now traded at around $89.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 23,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $85.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 19,163 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.43 and $96.92, with an estimated average price of $89.1. The stock is now traded at around $87.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 18,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 3605.35%. The purchase prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.59. The stock is now traded at around $326.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 6,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 99388.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.873300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 24,872 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 5600.00%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 7,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 200,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in Snap Inc by 3164.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $52.119700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 17,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 39.41%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $314.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 704 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $251.88 and $324.2, with an estimated average price of $277.06.Sold Out: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $164.57 and $214.88, with an estimated average price of $193.23.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $106.96 and $123.38, with an estimated average price of $116.72.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $75.04.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.
