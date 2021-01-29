Concorde Asset Management, LLC Buys GrowGeneration Corp, MongoDB Inc, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR

Troy, MI, based Investment company Concorde Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GrowGeneration Corp, MongoDB Inc, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares MBS ETF, sells BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Fastly Inc, Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concorde Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Concorde Asset Management, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GRWG, MDB, TDOC, ZS, TSLA, HUBS, ISRG, SFIX, AKAM, PFF, ABT, FEM, SLQD, NVAX, MGV, GNTX, MDYG, FTSL, ANGL, DIS, MUB, PEN, NEOG, LIN, BRT, AGNC, NBEV, KMI, AFIN,

GRWG, MDB, TDOC, ZS, TSLA, HUBS, ISRG, SFIX, AKAM, PFF, ABT, FEM, SLQD, NVAX, MGV, GNTX, MDYG, FTSL, ANGL, DIS, MUB, PEN, NEOG, LIN, BRT, AGNC, NBEV, KMI, AFIN, Added Positions: APTS, ESGU, MBB, IYW, ESGE, IHI, CIM, CRSP, NOW, ETSY, IGSB, AMZN, FLGT, TTD, SHYG, IVW, IGIB, VLUE, SPIB, TLT, LQD, SHOP, NVDA, IWM, IJH, KNSL, EMB, WIX, PM, FIXD, VMBS, MO, NLY, HYG, FTCS, FTA, FDN, JPST, VZ, T, HYS, COST, CMO, SPY, AMGN, VO, TCPC,

APTS, ESGU, MBB, IYW, ESGE, IHI, CIM, CRSP, NOW, ETSY, IGSB, AMZN, FLGT, TTD, SHYG, IVW, IGIB, VLUE, SPIB, TLT, LQD, SHOP, NVDA, IWM, IJH, KNSL, EMB, WIX, PM, FIXD, VMBS, MO, NLY, HYG, FTCS, FTA, FDN, JPST, VZ, T, HYS, COST, CMO, SPY, AMGN, VO, TCPC, Reduced Positions: IJR, NEAR, IEFA, USMV, XLK, SCHV, BOMN, GLD, TIP, FVD, VOO, DXCM, MSFT, EFG, IVV, NVTA, XLP, FLOT, APPN, QUAL, IEF, AAPL, SPIP, PHR, IXN, ANET, VCSH, MTUM, VEA, GLOB, IYE, FIVN, XOM, BNDX, HYLS, IAU, OKTA, IGLB, XLY, HYLB, NEO, VWO, FTC, LMBS, JNJ, BSV, FVRR, DDOG, QQQ, BP, SLV, HCAT, CLX, FTSM, JPM, CSCO, FDT, AGG, PG, PFE,

IJR, NEAR, IEFA, USMV, XLK, SCHV, BOMN, GLD, TIP, FVD, VOO, DXCM, MSFT, EFG, IVV, NVTA, XLP, FLOT, APPN, QUAL, IEF, AAPL, SPIP, PHR, IXN, ANET, VCSH, MTUM, VEA, GLOB, IYE, FIVN, XOM, BNDX, HYLS, IAU, OKTA, IGLB, XLY, HYLB, NEO, VWO, FTC, LMBS, JNJ, BSV, FVRR, DDOG, QQQ, BP, SLV, HCAT, CLX, FTSM, JPM, CSCO, FDT, AGG, PG, PFE, Sold Out: XLI, XLU, FSLY, VHT, LVGO, GDX, XLF, CRWD, INSP, IYG, SE, SMAR, VBK, SPLV, ASML, GDXJ, PD, ZTS, SPOT, GNL, APPF, SCHD, AVAV, WING, PAYC, XLE, HEI, SPYG, AMD, TRU, ARKK, OEF, IGM, HQY, CQQQ, ADBE, NFLX, NICE, BST, IDU, INTU, JNK, XLC, XLV, UPS, SRLN, FSKR, BIV, RC, ACRE, 15R, KRP, TRTX, N1K,

For the details of Concorde Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concorde+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,461 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 130,808 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.99% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 60,038 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 253,559 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 127,182 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.01%

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 99,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $281.27. The stock is now traded at around $366.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 10,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $261.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 12,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.76 and $207.47, with an estimated average price of $159.77. The stock is now traded at around $198.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 11,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $789.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 2,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.45 and $418.22, with an estimated average price of $353.29. The stock is now traded at around $369.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 4,229 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc by 3111.83%. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $7.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 382,722 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $85.706400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 130,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 261.11%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 33,027 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 426.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $86.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 28,298 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $39.08. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 127,182 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.06%. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $334.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 14,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.08.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.