C-J Advisory, Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Investment company C-J Advisory, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, C-J Advisory, Inc. As of 2020Q4, C-J Advisory, Inc owns 26 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LRCX,

LRCX, Added Positions: DSI, SUSA, BSV, AGG, IJK, VV, IEFA, BIV, ESGD, VNQ, IEMG, ESGE, SUSC, AOA,

DSI, SUSA, BSV, AGG, IJK, VV, IEFA, BIV, ESGD, VNQ, IEMG, ESGE, SUSC, AOA, Reduced Positions: SPY,

For the details of C-J Advisory, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/c-j+advisory%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 77,553 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 36,876 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 94,586 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 101,289 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 116,503 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%

C-J Advisory, Inc initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29. The stock is now traded at around $485.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

C-J Advisory, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 102.96%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 100,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

C-J Advisory, Inc added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.86%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.438200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 62,121 shares as of 2020-12-31.

C-J Advisory, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 8,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.