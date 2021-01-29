Salient Trust Co Lta Buys NextEra Energy Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Unilever PLC, Sells The Travelers Inc, AT&T Inc, ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets

Houston, TX, based Investment company Salient Trust Co Lta (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Unilever PLC, Bank of America Corp, Carnival Corp, sells The Travelers Inc, AT&T Inc, ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets, ProShares Short Dow30, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salient Trust Co Lta. As of 2020Q4, Salient Trust Co Lta owns 100 stocks with a total value of $700 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEE, XLE, UL, BAC, CCL,

NEE, XLE, UL, BAC, CCL, Added Positions: JNJ, CVX, APD, CSCO, WFC, MRK, RTX, MAIN, DOW, PLD, CPT, MMP, NRG, PAA, ET,

JNJ, CVX, APD, CSCO, WFC, MRK, RTX, MAIN, DOW, PLD, CPT, MMP, NRG, PAA, ET, Reduced Positions: MSFT, TRV, T, ABT, PEP, EPD, MO, MINT, KMI, ABBV, FB, WBA, INTC, PM, GOOG, PG, UNP, BSM, CCI, KR, AES, HPE, PFE, V, VICI, ADBE, BMY, HD, DIS, VZ, SBUX, NKE, SLB, MMM, WU, TRGP, GE, COP, MS,

MSFT, TRV, T, ABT, PEP, EPD, MO, MINT, KMI, ABBV, FB, WBA, INTC, PM, GOOG, PG, UNP, BSM, CCI, KR, AES, HPE, PFE, V, VICI, ADBE, BMY, HD, DIS, VZ, SBUX, NKE, SLB, MMM, WU, TRGP, GE, COP, MS, Sold Out: EUM, DOG, GILD, UN, GIS, MPC, LUMN, HDGE, VTRS,

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 3,114,487 shares, 18.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Service Corp International (SCI) - 1,403,116 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 208,763 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,338 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,585 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.457600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.670100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,357 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.808400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,428 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets. The sale prices were between $12.88 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $14.05.

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in ProShares Short Dow30. The sale prices were between $39.2 and $45.68, with an estimated average price of $41.5.

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.18.