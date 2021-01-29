Accuvest Global Advisors Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, BTC iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI France ETF, iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Accuvest Global Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, BTC iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares MSCI France ETF, iShares MSCI Belgium ETF, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Accuvest Global Advisors. As of 2020Q4, Accuvest Global Advisors owns 34 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 33,807 shares, 38.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21852.60% iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 29,433 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33% iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 21,415 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55% iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 31,168 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.90% iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD) - 30,497 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.65%

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $69.379000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 16,511 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $24.09, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $22.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 43,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $58.74 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $63.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 13,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.54 and $40.22, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 19,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI Poland ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $19.61, with an estimated average price of $17.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 22,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 2,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21852.60%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $373.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 38.8%. The holding were 33,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3587.43%. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 12,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 95.90%. The purchase prices were between $44.13 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 31,168 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 31.66%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $129.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 7,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 30.56%. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $162.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 79.91%. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI France ETF. The sale prices were between $26.39 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.88.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72.

Accuvest Global Advisors sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.