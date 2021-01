Ground Swell Capital, LLC Buys Virtu Financial Inc, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Microsoft Corp

Folly Beach, SC, based Investment company Ground Swell Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Virtu Financial Inc, Viatris Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, sells Apple Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Microsoft Corp, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ground Swell Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ground Swell Capital, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $25 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) - 158,658 shares, 16.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,000 shares, 14.23% of the total portfolio. Viatris Inc (VIA) - 91,061 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,046 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.82% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 5,352 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $23.19. The stock is now traded at around $27.659900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.1%. The holding were 158,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.88%. The holding were 91,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $194.858600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 5,352 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 9,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $373.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 1,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 450.09%. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 460.59%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.4. The stock is now traded at around $155.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 2,489 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 697.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.13 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $32.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 7,989 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 5065.91%. The purchase prices were between $98.58 and $125.19, with an estimated average price of $113.07. The stock is now traded at around $123.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 397.40%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $164.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,532 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 342.14%. The purchase prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.57. The stock is now traded at around $64.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.