Middleton & Co Inc Buys CDK Global Inc, Fiserv Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, JM Smucker Co, Vontier Corp

Investment company Middleton & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CDK Global Inc, Fiserv Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Total SE, sells NextEra Energy Inc, JM Smucker Co, Vontier Corp, Chubb, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Middleton & Co Inc. As of 2020Q4, Middleton & Co Inc owns 144 stocks with a total value of $844 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CDK, RTX, TOT, QQQ, EW, SYY, WFC,

CDK, RTX, TOT, QQQ, EW, SYY, WFC, Added Positions: FISV, OTIS, SYK, AMT, NOW, FRC, MSCI, JPM, XYL, ECL, MSFT, PYPL, INTU, ORLY, IQV, IWP, IJR, VZ, EQIX, IJH, IVW, WCN, FTV, DIS, PSA, DUK,

FISV, OTIS, SYK, AMT, NOW, FRC, MSCI, JPM, XYL, ECL, MSFT, PYPL, INTU, ORLY, IQV, IWP, IJR, VZ, EQIX, IJH, IVW, WCN, FTV, DIS, PSA, DUK, Reduced Positions: NEE, SJM, AAPL, CB, DHR, XOM, BR, C, CL, IVV, ADBE, CVX, COST, FB, ABT, CVS, SPY, EOG, BRK.B, HON, RDS.A, ROK, WSO, XPO, EPAM, AVY, GOOG, LW, HD, IWR, TPIC, VEU, IWM, WAT, MMM, USB, STT, LIN, PFE, PAYX, PH, MDT, LRCX, JNJ, INTC, INDB, IDXX, BLK, BDX, ADP,

NEE, SJM, AAPL, CB, DHR, XOM, BR, C, CL, IVV, ADBE, CVX, COST, FB, ABT, CVS, SPY, EOG, BRK.B, HON, RDS.A, ROK, WSO, XPO, EPAM, AVY, GOOG, LW, HD, IWR, TPIC, VEU, IWM, WAT, MMM, USB, STT, LIN, PFE, PAYX, PH, MDT, LRCX, JNJ, INTC, INDB, IDXX, BLK, BDX, ADP, Sold Out: VNT, SLB,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,047 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 407,409 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Visa Inc (V) - 124,159 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,560 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 113,562 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.35 and $52, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 65,787 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 37,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 47,658 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $314.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.69 and $91.23, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $82.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $71.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 85.05%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $108. The stock is now traded at around $103.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 60,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 69.67%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $64.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 75,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $223.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 36,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 21.74%. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86. The stock is now traded at around $536.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,878 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $102.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.