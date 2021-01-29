Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Buys Tenable Holdings Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Inphi Corp, Quidel Corp, NovoCure

Investment company Kornitzer Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Tenable Holdings Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, SVMK Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Inphi Corp, Quidel Corp, NovoCure, VMware Inc, Splunk Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc . As of 2020Q4, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc owns 460 stocks with a total value of $5.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SVMK, CDMO, CMBM, SDC, YUMC, CRL, MAR, EB, LYFT, BALY, SFT, CMPS, VIA, IAC, JAZZ, SVW, EOG, ABMD, SNBR, TRIT, VRRM, VRM, WELL, RKT, INS, VLO, PM, FUN, INMD, ALGN,

TENB, HZNP, IFF, MXL, PYPL, KAR, EVER, PANW, MTZ, AZN, BAND, AVTR, EXPE, RP, BSX, UL, LITE, TSCO, GES, LGND, SYNH, CVX, EHTH, MU, JBT, ZBH, DCPH, SHOO, UBER, VRSK, QTS, TYL, K, ADTN, ALC, GOOGL, CALX, GPN, GILD, COP, PGTI, WDAY, CSTL, C, CME, SLAB, EEFT, OSUR, HQY, EVRI, MDT, XOM, FLT, ICFI, VNOM, IIIV, ABBV, TSN, LEVI, LMT, SLB, RHHBY, KRMD, EMR, ON, NVEE, MA, MPC, TFX, BGS, CVS, AMRN, ICLR, GWW, NEM, Reduced Positions: CHGG, PODD, VEEV, LH, TECH, ICE, GNRC, ETSY, VRSN, PENN, CDNA, HOLX, NTRA, ALNY, CMG, ATVI, ATR, MTN, VZ, FAST, HES, MSFT, RSG, TRIP, DD, INTC, MLM, RGEN, TWLO, WM, AME, CERN, COST, AJG, JNJ, KRNT, PGNY, T, GH, LHX, NATI, PG, STAA, LOVE, CDLX, CRNC, CLX, KO, GSK, HALO, HON, INFO, KDP, NKE, PS, QCOM, UPWK, XLNX, ALL, AMGN, BAX, BP, BMY, CTLT, CHWY, DHR, HSY, HD, IBM, KSU, KMI, ROST, RDS.A, NOW, TTWO, REAL, WY, MMM, EGHT, ABB, ABT, ATSG, APA, ADM, BIO, BFAM, BG, CIEN, CINF, CSCO, CMP, DIS, DOW, ECL, EHC, EPAM, EQIX, FBM, GD, GIS, GNMK, HFC, IDXX, ILMN, LIN, LGF.A, MASI, MTLS, LPRO, PHR, PBI, TREX, TFC, VRNS, WMT, WBA, ZTS, AOS, ACAD, AYI, WMS, BUD, BKR, BA, BWA, BC, CFG, CAG, CTVA, DG, EMN, DAVA, EVRG, F, FCN, GE, GDOT, HLNE, HAS, HP, INSP, IP, SJM, JCI, LARK, LGF.B, MRO, MXIM, MKC, NWL, NSC, ORLY, ORCL, PLMR, PSX, QTRX, RTX, RIO, ROK, SITE, SUM, SU, TXRH, UNP, UNVR, EGY, VMBS, VRCA, VICR, WING, XYL,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 798,552 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 588,317 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Natera Inc (NTRA) - 676,115 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.23% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 436,124 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 418,110 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SVMK Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.5 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $22.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 700,265 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Avid Bioservices Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $14.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,035,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.68 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $23.32. The stock is now traded at around $36.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 457,225 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 918,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.22 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $56.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 169,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $222 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $260.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 216.97%. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55.51, with an estimated average price of $39.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 784,760 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 1401.65%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.07. The stock is now traded at around $72.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 300,330 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 808.13%. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.08. The stock is now traded at around $113.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 199,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 212.23%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 77,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 738.02%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 377,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in KAR Auction Services Inc by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $13.71 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,143,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Inphi Corp. The sale prices were between $109.36 and $160.98, with an estimated average price of $141.39.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $221.18.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $112.16 and $174.14, with an estimated average price of $137.45.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.15.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.18.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.2 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $10.44.