USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Caterpillar Inc, Nike Inc, Walmart Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Amgen Inc, DexCom Inc

Ada, MI, based Investment company USA Financial Portformulas Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Caterpillar Inc, Nike Inc, Walmart Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Align Technology Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Amgen Inc, DexCom Inc, eBay Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USA Financial Portformulas Corp. As of 2020Q4, USA Financial Portformulas Corp owns 338 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CAT, ALGN, AVGO, DE, ROL, AOS, FDX, PWR, ADM, TSLA, GLW, ALXN, IPGP, PKI, KHC, ETN, SEE, ISRG, CTSH, CSX, VRSK, ERIE, NUS, TECH, NDSN, IWM, MYRG, TTEC, TER, LSCC, RPM, CENTA, MODV, AXTI, VSTO, LOB, XLF, VOX, STAA, SMTC, XLB, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLV, FRPT, MATX, XLY, ENSG, CROX, ARCB, VNQ, XLU, DIOD, NLS, BRKS, ENPH, HZNP, ENTG, PEIX, ABBV, EPP, CALX, VWO, VEU, EFA, EWH, IEV, RCM, BMCH, VSS, VRTS, DY, CORT, SCL, VC, RH, MED, GEF, MA, MKTX, HSY, PNC, FMS, F, C, CI, CVX, ABMD, COF, CNI, DELL, BBY, BAC, HPQ,

NKE, WMT, TXN, COST, HD, UPS, FCX, ABT, TGT, QRVO, ADSK, GWW, SHW, INTU, CTAS, UNH, POWI, A, CL, IIVI, SPSC, FORM, BIG, TTGT, ORCL, BMY, ACN, EWJ, MOH, MRK, IJK, LAD, GIS, WMS, ECL, OC, CHD, CVS, BSX, NLSN, COOP, SSTK, ZTS, KEYS, BAX, AEP, HYG, IVW, IYM, WM, CHL, VZ, VRSN, CSCO, CLX, D, SBUX, NEE, PG, HIG, OKE, IBM, INTC, MKC, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AMGN, VRTX, FAST, JNJ, AAPL, ADBE, EQIX, FB, DLR, MNST, CRM, CHTR, LLY, CCI, LOW, TMUS, BIO, SPGI, MCO, AMD, ATVI, NFLX, IDXX, PYPL, TTWO, LQD, TSCO, SNPS, CDNS, QCOM, SWKS, AMAT, NVDA, HAIN, LRCX, BLK, DHR, TMO, DG, DVA, ASML, MCHP, BIDU, KLAC, NTES, NOW, JD, VTI, AMED, DIA, CTLT, IWB, IWV, SAM, OSTK, RGEN, WST, IVV, OEF, QQQ, HALO, ETSY, WERN, AMRC, POOL, CAG, GNRC, LHCG, VICR, APPS, CELH, REGI, VEEV, MS, LOGI, EXPI, PJT, EW, ERIC, ES, V, T, AMZN, AMT, CMCSA, EXC, HAS, ICE, JPM, MDLZ, LMT, MCD, MDT, NICE, ORLY, PEP, SRE, UL, VAR, WCN, ANTM, AAWW, GM, XYL, WDAY, GOOG, SYF, HPE, SPY,

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 16,924 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Nike Inc (NKE) - 20,528 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 513100.00% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 8,100 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.41% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 19,280 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 214122.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 19,912 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.16%

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $183.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 16,924 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $314.89 and $536.59, with an estimated average price of $453.23. The stock is now traded at around $524.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 3,979 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $451.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 4,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $288.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 5,072 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.09 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $38.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 33,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $55.17. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 23,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Nike Inc by 513100.00%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 20,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 214122.22%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 19,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 46089.66%. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $164.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 13,395 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 34531.25%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $353.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 5,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 44153.85%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $271.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 5,753 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 104312.50%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $155.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 8,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $115.46, with an estimated average price of $104.61.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

USA Financial Portformulas Corp sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $315.5 and $386.07, with an estimated average price of $347.59.