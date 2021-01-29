Planning Alternatives Ltd Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Planning Alternatives Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Revance Therapeutics Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Stryker Corp, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planning Alternatives Ltd . As of 2020Q4, Planning Alternatives Ltd owns 42 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RVNC, CSCO, SYK,

RVNC, CSCO, SYK, Added Positions: IVV, VIG, IJH, JPST, IJR, BND, IJS, GGG,

IVV, VIG, IJH, JPST, IJR, BND, IJS, GGG, Reduced Positions: VEA, SCHX, VWO, SCHF, IEFA, SCHD, SCHB, SCHE, DGRO, SCHZ, SCHA, VUG, IEMG, SCHM, PM, SPY, IWV, AGG, MSFT, HON,

VEA, SCHX, VWO, SCHF, IEFA, SCHD, SCHB, SCHE, DGRO, SCHZ, SCHA, VUG, IEMG, SCHM, PM, SPY, IWV, AGG, MSFT, HON, Sold Out: MO, PCN, VTI,

For the details of PLANNING ALTERNATIVES LTD 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planning+alternatives+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 368,078 shares, 26.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,589,242 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.36% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 405,205 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 207,107 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 468,919 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%

Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,681 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $223.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 941 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Alternatives Ltd initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Alternatives Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 110,058 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Alternatives Ltd added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.10%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $86.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2.

Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.

Planning Alternatives Ltd sold out a holding in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund. The sale prices were between $15.22 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $16.46.