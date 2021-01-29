American Asset Management Inc. Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company American Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Asset Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, American Asset Management Inc. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of American Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American Asset Management Inc.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 89,076 shares, 28.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.44%
- SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 172,379 shares, 26.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.75%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 191,442 shares, 25.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.31%
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 183,334 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,388 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio.
American Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.26%. The holding were 183,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
American Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $228.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
American Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.31%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $151.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.6%. The holding were 191,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
American Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 97.75%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $173.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.95%. The holding were 172,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
American Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 78.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $372.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.47%. The holding were 89,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of American Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. American Asset Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. American Asset Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Asset Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Asset Management Inc. keeps buying