American Asset Management Inc. Buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Boca Raton, FL, based Investment company American Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Asset Management Inc.. As of 2020Q4, American Asset Management Inc. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SHV, BRK.B,

SHV, BRK.B, Added Positions: TLT, GLD, SPY, AMZN,

For the details of American Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 89,076 shares, 28.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.44% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 172,379 shares, 26.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.75% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 191,442 shares, 25.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.31% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 183,334 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 9,388 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio.

American Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.26%. The holding were 183,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $228.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.31%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $151.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.6%. The holding were 191,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 97.75%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $173.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.95%. The holding were 172,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

American Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 78.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $372.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.47%. The holding were 89,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.