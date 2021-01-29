Absolute Investment Management Llc Buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, QIWI PLC, Canadian Solar Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Absolute Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, sells Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, QIWI PLC, Canadian Solar Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absolute Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Absolute Investment Management Llc owns 349 stocks with a total value of $65 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIGI, SLV, FIZZ, APPS, CCC, JKL, IIIN, STRL, GNRC, RLJ, TREX, PH, SLAB, SMTC, RRR, PS, SWBI, NMRK, ARKK, MU, SITM, SWKS, EYE, SQ, TTGT, TXN, TWTR, IIVI, USB, UA, VERI, VIA, ZI, MIME, CMBM, ESTC, LULU, ARKG, AMD, ACI, GOOG, AMAT, BOOT, CVS, CTHR, COST, DHI, DECK, FIVN, MXL, JCOM, ITW, HAIN, FFIV, GMED, APPN, ASML, ATVI, ADBE, LMND, AMBA, DCPH, ZBRA, VSTO, NICE, VIAV, SEDG, SNBR, BL, PINS, CALX, TWLO, QDEL, CLDR, CGNX, GTN, COUP,

Added Positions: QUAL, EFG, QQQ, IEFA, IVV, GSLC, NOBL, AAPL, VGK, IJK, IJT, ESGU, IJS, IJR, IJH, IVW, IJJ, ACWI, PFF, ESGE, QLD, SCHX, SPEM, VLUE, IWP, PBW, MILN, CIBR, QCOM, SLY, SHOP, ORCL, SCHM, ICF, ITA, TDOC, FAN, ST, AMLP, ZM, WSM, VNQ, VCIT, GDXJ, SCHE, SCHF, GDX, SNAP, LUV, SYNA, GS, ABBV, HOME, ADSK, BJ, BLMN, DKS, DUK, FLGT, CRM, ICPT, JPM, LPSN, MPW, NUS, OHI, PII, REGL,

Reduced Positions: PHYS, BOND, CSIQ, XLE, SPY, GOOGL, ZNGA, MMM, TSLA, RH, OKTA, AOR, IPHI, MUB, FB, AMZN, NXPI, TT, ETN, AEIS, VRNS, UCTT, TSCO, BC, TPX, CARG, WORK, EMR, ENTG, RNG, FND, ON, HD, NTAP, MHK, MKSI, JACK,

Sold Out: CEF, QIWI, VXX, PANW, ENPH, QLYS, MODN, SFM, FATE, FEYE, QTWO, SPWH, W, ETSY, BPMC, EVH, WING, PYPL, OLLI, GBT, SCPL, LVGO, NET, PTON, TGT, AAP, BBY, CLGX, FORM, MCD, MPWR, NLS, PZZA, RGEN, SKY, SWK, PFPT, TXRH, URBN, EBAY, CMG, CROX, SBH, JAZZ, GNMK, MTSI, FLWS,

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 121,620 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 51,944 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 295,035 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.34% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 42,298 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 18,412 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $76.87. The stock is now traded at around $80.569600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $25.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,238 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in National Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.96 and $99.01, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $157.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Insteel Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.95 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.8. The stock is now traded at around $246.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 49 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 358 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $99.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 23,338 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3. The stock is now traded at around $113.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 18,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.71%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $314.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 7,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $61.04, with an estimated average price of $56.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 106.09%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $120.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 812 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 319.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $19.52, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in QIWI PLC. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $14.36.

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $148.08 and $206.57, with an estimated average price of $182.64.

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.65 and $63.77, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Absolute Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $99.17.