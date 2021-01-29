Fiberon Set to Launch New Products in Unique Virtual Experience Event

Fiberon announces the launch of their 2021 new products, which will be showcased in a unique Virtual Experience beginning Tuesday, February 2 at fiberondecking.com/2021virtualexperience. The Fiberon Virtual Experience provides an immersive experience featuring outdoor environments that include Fiberon’s new and current products, educational materials and videos, selling tools and live Q&A sessions, and connects with the builder community in conjunction with Fiberon’s virtual presence at IBSx.

Brio Rhythm railing is now available with round aluminum balusters, offering another way to customize an outdoor living space. (Photo: Business Wire)











“We strive to offer the on-trend products that best reflect the personal style of today’s homeowners,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development at Fiberon. “Our 2021 new products provide a combination of durability and style that makes them suitable for both commercial and residential projects.”Cabana is the multi-chromatic griege hue homeowners have been asking for. Part of the Good Life Escapes Collection, Cabana pairs well with a wide variety of Fiberon products, making it even easier to create the perfect outdoor living space.Matching fascia and risers are now available for all colors of Good Life composite decking. The new fascia and risers perfectly match the color and embossing of Good Life deck boards.Install decking in half the time with award-winning Fiberon EDGE and EDGEX Clips – pre-assembled, one-pass fasteners with no partial installation required for the consumer who wants to build a better deck and have an unparalleled install experience. As the industry professional’s first choice and with a first-class consumer warranty, this partnership is bound to build for a lifetime.Featuring warm-toned LED lights that are easy to install, Fiberon outdoor lighting provides ambience and increases the safety of an outdoor living space by illuminating the deck, railing and stairs. Multiple options are available to complement any combination of decking and railing.Brio Rhythm railing features a flat, drink-friendly top rail made from a sturdy, low-maintenance composite material, now available with round aluminum balusters, offering another way to customize an outdoor living space. Choose your railing color, baluster material and color, and baluster height to create a unique look.The sleek minimalist design of HavenView CitySide railing is now available in a 42-in. rail height. The durable, long-lasting aluminum construction minimizes maintenance time and expense and a pre-punched bottom rail allows for faster baluster installation.Deck Designer, part of the Fiberon Discovery Deck Design Tools suite, is a new 3D design tool that allows users to create an outdoor space with Fiberon decking and railing. The new tool features a user experience with greater flexibility to provide creativity and fit unique project needs. Deck Designer offers a wide array of features, including the ability to start from scratch or choose a pre-built deck and a time of day option that shows how sun exposure changes the color of the selected decking and railing. Deck Designer is now available on fiberondecking.com/design-tools.A special Fiberon Balance module, complete with educational materials, will be available within the Virtual Experience. Fiberon Balance is a sustainability initiative that explains what makes Fiberon products safe for the environment. Learn more about Fiberon Balance at fiberonbalance.com.“The Fiberon Virtual Experience allows attendees to explore our new and existing products in different outdoor environments,” said Chris Hayn, vice president of sales at Fiberon. “This virtual setting allows us to safely interact with current and potential customers, giving us an opportunity to share our brand through an immersive online experience.”The Fiberon Virtual Experience runs Tuesday, February 2 through Friday, December 31. Registration is now open at fiberondecking.com/2021virtualexperience.Shareable HighlightsFounded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. Fiberon products are free of toxic chemicals and contain up to 95% recycled content. Recognized as an "Eco-leader" by Green Builder magazine, Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit [url="]www.fiberondecking.com[/url] or call 800-573-8841.Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. FBHS's operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Outdoors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; LARSON storm doors and windows; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit [url="]www.fbhs.com[/url].

