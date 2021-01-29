Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Zimtu Question Period with Ares Strategic Mining, Commerce Resources, Core Assets, Emerita Resources, IMC International Mining, Lake Winn Resources, Rockstone Research, Saville Resources, Ximen Mining, Zambezi Sports Inc., an

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces the Company's next Zimtu Question Period for investors and other stakeholders will be held Wednesday February 3rd, starting at 10:00 AM PST (Vancouver).

Do you have questions about any of Zimtu Capital Corp.'s equity holdings? Every two weeks, Zimtu holds a live video conference call on Zoom to allow investors and other interested parties to ask questions directly to company founders & CEOs. This is your opportunity to ask the tough questions, the complicated questions, and anything in-between! Our experienced team of executives will be on hand to not only answer questions about Zimtu Capital and our equity holding companies, but also our ZimtuADVANTAGE companies.

To participate in Zimtu Question Period please note the following:

Date: Wednesday February 3rd, 2021

Start time: 10:00 AM PST (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EST (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CET (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

Zoom video link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84320557523

If you'd like to email your question ahead of time, please send it to [email protected]

Representatives will be available from the following companies:

Arctic Star Exploration TSX.v: ADD

Arctic Star Exploration Corporation is an experienced Canadian diamond and mineral exploration company, with a management team previously responsible for several world-class diamond discoveries. The company is currently focused its Diagras Property located in the Northwest Territories, which consists of 29 contiguous claims with an area of 25,595 hectares. The property is located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field, 22km NNE of the Diavik diamond mine and 36km E of the Ekati diamond mine. The company has verified through research and compilation that the Diagras Property hosts over a dozen kimberlites, most of them diamondiferous. Arctic Star also owns 100% of the Timantti Diamond Project near the town of Kuusamo, in Finland. The project is located approximately 550km SW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.arcticstar.ca

Ares Strategic Mining TSX.v: ARS

Ares owns the only permitted and producing fluorspar mine in the U.S. The Company is in the process of ramping up production through new equipment, new plant, adit construction, and new strategic partners, and has already established a global customer base. Ares is designing new mining plans to optimize output, and improve the mine's infrastructure, so it can meet the demands of a large US market which currently imports all its fluorspar from abroad. The Company is focusing on near-term production and cash flow, as well as continuous expansion, so that it can become one of the world's largest fluorspar suppliers. On January 11th 2021 Ares announced it had commenced preliminary planning for a second proposed fluorspar mine site on its consolidated Spor Mountain fluorspar claims area in Utah. For more information, please visit https://www.aresmining.com

Commerce Resources TSX.v: CCE

Commerce Resources Corp. is a junior mineral resource company focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit located in Quebec, Canada. The Company is positioning to be one of the lowest cost rare earth producers globally, with a specific focus on being a long-term supplier of mixed rare earth carbonate and/or NdPr oxide to the global market. The Ashram Deposit is characterized by simple rare earth (monazite, bastnaesite, xenotime) and gangue (carbonates) mineralogy, a large tonnage resource at favourable grade, and has demonstrated the production of high-grade (>45% REO) mineral concentrates at high recovery (>70%) in line with active global producers. In addition to being one of the largest rare earth deposits globally, Ashram is also one of the largest fluorspar deposits globally and has the potential to be a long-term supplier to the met-spar and acid-spar markets. For more information, please visit https://www.commerceresources.com

Core Assets Corp CSE: CC

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in BC, Canada. The company currently holds the Blue and Silver Lime Properties, which cumulatively cover a land area of 14,814.86 Ha (148.15 km²). Both projects lay within the Atlin Mining District, which is a well-known gold camp. The Atlin Mining District has been the focus of Core Assets exploration efforts since 2018, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021. For more information, please visit https://coreassetscorp.com

Dimension Five Technologies CSE: DFT

Dimension Five Technologies Inc. based out of Vancouver BC is currently in the process of completing a reverse merger with Aduro Energy Inc. For more information on the transaction please visit www.aduroenergy.com

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. (Privately-Held)

Eagle Bay Resources Corp. is a privately-held, early stage exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Cap Property, which is believed to be prospective for rare earth metals and niobium. The Cap Property is located 85 km NE of Prince George, B.C. and comprises 21 mineral tenures covering 10,428 ha. Some surface and aerial reconnaissance has occurred previously on the property, including sample collection, a flown airborne geophysical survey, and some limited drilling.

Emerita Resources Corp. TSX.v: EMO

Emerita Resources is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.emeritaresources.com/

IMC International Mining Corp. TSX.v: IMCX

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value. The Thane property covers approximately 206.58 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Thane Property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. For more information, please visit https://www.imcxmining.com

Lake Winn Resources TSX.v: LWR

Lake Winn Resources Corp., is a Vancouver based gold company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: LWR) focusing on exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The company's flagship property, the Cloud Project is in the province of Manitoba, in the Flin-Flon Gold Belt approximately 40 kilometers north‐east of the town of Flin‐Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all‐weather Kississing Lake Road. The company is currently diamond drilling on this property. The company now has a second gold property in Manitoba, the Quartz project in Reed Lake. For more information, please visit https://www.lakewinncorp.com

Rockstone Research

Rockstone Research is a research house specialized in capital markets and publicly listed companies. The focus is on exploration and mining companies, green-tech and technology ventures, as well as commodity and stock markets. All research reports are available in English and German, published on international financial websites and disseminated with financial terminal and research channel providers. For more information and sign-up for free newsletter, visit https://www.rockstone-research.com

Saville Resources TSX.v: SRE

Saville Resources' principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest. The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered highly prospective for niobium and tantalum. The Property includes portions of the high-priority, and drill ready, Miranna Target where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Northwest and Southeast areas where previous drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 0.61% Nb2O5 over 12.0 m (EC08-008) and 0.82% Nb2O5 over 21.9 m (EC10-033), respectively. For more information, please visit https://savilleres.com

Ximen Mining TSX.v: XIM

Ximen Mining Corp. is focused on being the next significant high-grade gold producer in southern British Colombia, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, through self-funding its own exploration. Ximen owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects; two gold projects, the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. Ximen continues to expand its land package around its flagship property, the Kenville Gold Mine, near Nelson BC. The company owns the surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment and is developing the project into a small underground mine. Preparations to date comprise of the building of the mining camp including connecting hydro power, completing engineering work and initiating permitting to develop a new 1200-meter decline to extract a 10,000 bulk sample this year. As development moves forward at the Kenville, Ximen continues its commitment to greener, more sustainable mining, by building a good relationship with the community, providing well-paying jobs to the local labour force, and continuously looking at ways to reduce our environmental impact. For more information, please visit https://www.ximenminingcorp.com

Zambezi Sports Inc. (Privately-Held)

ZAMBEZI Sports Inc. is an aquatic sports brand built around the revolutionary, patented ZAMBEZI board. The ZAMBEZI board is smaller, lighter, more versatile, more affordable, and more family-friendly than any competitor in the aquatic recreation sector. ZAMBEZI's unique design allows users of all ages and sizes to enjoy the water in a completely natural and empowering way. ZAMBEZI is literally "a board for everybody": every body type and every body of water. The company plans to implement an aggressive marketing strategy focused initially on key international resorts to secure a significant piece of the $20.3 billion Summer board sports market. The ZAMBEZI board made a successful appearance on the ‘Dragons Den' 3 years ago and since then has gained support from lifeguards, physiotherapists, water lovers and resorts around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.zambeziworld.com

Zinc8 Energy Solutions CSE: ZAIR

Zinc8 has assembled an experienced team to execute the development and commercialization of a low-cost long duration zinc-air battery. This mass storage system offers both environmental and efficiency benefits. The Zinc8 ESS is a modular Energy Storage System designed to deliver power in the range 20kW - 50MW with capacity of 8 hours of storage duration or higher. With the advantage of rechargeable zinc-air flow battery technology, the system can be configured to support a wide range of long-duration applications for microgrids and utilities. Since the energy storage capacity of the system is determined only by the size of the zinc storage tank, a very cost-effective and scalable solution now exists as an alternative to the fixed power/energy ratio of the lithium-ion battery. For more information, please visit https://zinc8energy.com

