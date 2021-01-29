>
Colfax Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 29, 2021

Annapolis Junction, MD, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colfax Corporation (: CFX), a leading diversified technology company, today announced that it will issue a press release providing financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on the morning of Thursday, February 18, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern on that day, which will be open to the public by calling +1-877-303-7908 (U.S. callers) and +1-678-373-0875 (International callers) and referencing the conference ID number 3753307 and through webcast via Colfax’s website www.colfaxcorp.com under the “Investors” section.

Colfax’s financial results press release and supplemental information referenced on the call, if any, for the fourth quarter of 2020 will be available under the “Investors” section of Colfax’s website prior to the conference call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Colfax website later that day.

About Colfax Corporation

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides orthopedic and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. The Company uses its Colfax Business System (“CBS”), a comprehensive set of tools, processes and values, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates. Colfax’s common stock is traded on the under the ticker “CFX.” Additional information about Colfax is available at www.colfaxcorp.com.

Investor Contact:
Mike Macek
Vice President, Finance
Colfax Corporation 
+1 (302) 252-9129
[email protected]

