Fypon Virtual Experience for IBSx 2021

Fypon is proud to announce the 2021 Fypon Virtual Experience, launching Feb. 2, to deliver excitement for its brand and industry-leading innovations, including trends. In conjunction with Fypon’s virtual booth presence at IBSx, the inspirational, interactive learning environment will feature Fypon products in a fully immersive experience. The Fypon Virtual Experience was designed to enhance the brand’s digital presence at IBSx and in support of the NAHB.

The Fypon Virtual Experience features Fypon products in a fully immersive experience.











Fypon will debut the 2021 Fypon Virtual Experience on Feb. 2 to introduce innovative products and trends. Get a preview and register in advance at [url="]fypon.com%2F2021virtualexperience[/url].







“We’re excited to safely connect with our trade partners, in an engaging online environment that showcases our new products,” said Paul Mihm, senior vice president of sales at Fypon.Located within the Therma-Tru Virtual Experience, Fypon’s collection of innovative products and current home aesthetic trends will be available for registered participants to explore.Participants will have 24/7 access to view this content online at their convenience. Get a preview of what’s to come and register in advance for the virtual experience at [url="]fypon.com%2F2021virtualexperience[/url]. For media interested in prebooking interviews and guided tours through the virtual environment, contact Kevin Metz at [email protected] Shareable HighlightsFypon LLC is the recognized leader in polyurethane product design, innovation and moulding technology. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, and offers a wide selection of architecturally correct styles and designs of moulding and millwork products. For more information, visit [url="]www.fypon.com[/url] or call 800-446-3040.Fypon is a subsidiary of Therma-Tru and is part of the Doors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. FBHS's operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit [url="]www.fbhs.com[/url].

