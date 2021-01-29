>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Fypon Virtual Experience for IBSx 2021

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:FBHS -1.28%


Fypon is proud to announce the 2021 Fypon Virtual Experience, launching Feb. 2, to deliver excitement for its brand and industry-leading innovations, including trends. In conjunction with Fypon’s virtual booth presence at IBSx, the inspirational, interactive learning environment will feature Fypon products in a fully immersive experience. The Fypon Virtual Experience was designed to enhance the brand’s digital presence at IBSx and in support of the NAHB.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005529/en/

The Fypon Virtual Experience features Fypon products in a fully immersive experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fypon Virtual Experience features Fypon products in a fully immersive experience. (Photo: Business Wire)



“We’re excited to safely connect with our trade partners, in an engaging online environment that showcases our new products,” said Paul Mihm, senior vice president of sales at Fypon.



Located within the Therma-Tru Virtual Experience, Fypon’s collection of innovative products and current home aesthetic trends will be available for registered participants to explore.



Participants will have 24/7 access to view this content online at their convenience. Get a preview of what’s to come and register in advance for the virtual experience at [url="]fypon.com%2F2021virtualexperience[/url]. For media interested in prebooking interviews and guided tours through the virtual environment, contact Kevin Metz at [email protected].



Shareable Highlights





  • Fypon will debut the 2021 Fypon Virtual Experience on Feb. 2 to introduce innovative products and trends. Get a preview and register in advance at [url="]fypon.com%2F2021virtualexperience[/url].




About Fypon



Fypon LLC is the recognized leader in polyurethane product design, innovation and moulding technology. The company is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, and offers a wide selection of architecturally correct styles and designs of moulding and millwork products. For more information, visit [url="]www.fypon.com[/url] or call 800-446-3040.



Fypon is a subsidiary of Therma-Tru and is part of the Doors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. FBHS's operating divisions are Plumbing, Cabinets and Doors & Security. Its trusted brands include Moen, Perrin & Rowe, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws and Victoria + Albert under the Global Plumbing Group (GPG); more than a dozen core brands under MasterBrand Cabinets; Therma-Tru entry door systems; Fiberon composite decking and railing products; and Master Lock and SentrySafe security products under The Master Lock Company. Fortune Brands holds market leadership positions in all of its divisions. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit [url="]www.fbhs.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005529/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)