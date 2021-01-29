>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Cubic and LA Metro Release Contactless Fare Payment Option on Android

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:CUB -1.5%


[url="]Cubic+Corporation[/url] (NYSE:NYSE:CUB) today announced its [url="]Cubic+Transportation+Systems[/url] (CTS) business division and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) launched the regional TAP application for Android phones, delivering a safe, contactless way to pay transit fare on Metro and 25 additional TAP transit agencies in L.A. County.



Cubic and Metro produced the state-of-the-art mobile application, which brings together virtual fare payment, TAP card management, trip-finding, multimodal program information and more, in one easy-to-use app.



“Cubic’s partnership with Metro has been a collaborative effort to continually deliver innovative solutions that simplify journeys for Metro riders,” said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “The TAP app on Android ensures a safer, more convenient way to travel on Metro. Riders now have a TAP vending machine on their Android device and their entire account and journey can be managed from their device.”



By adding the TAP app on an Android device, riders can “tap and ride”, holding their device near the TAP validator upon boarding a bus or train and the fare is deducted immediately. The TAP app allows users to manage their TAP accounts and various multi-modal programs, such as Metro Bike Share, in addition to planning their journeys with a regional trip planner.



This Android release follows the iPhone and Apple Watch launch last September. For more information, visit [url="]taptogo.net[/url].



About Cubic Corporation



Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit [url="]www.cubic.com[/url] or on Twitter [url="]%40CubicCorp[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005500/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)