Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for January and February 2021

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of January and February 2021 as per the following schedule:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Distribution Date
|
Distribution Amount
|
January, 2021
|
January 29, 2021
|
February 16, 2021
|
$0.06875
|
February, 2021
|
February 26, 2020
|
March 15, 2021
|
$0.06875
ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005585/en/