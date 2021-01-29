>
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for January and February 2021

January 29, 2021 | About: TSX:INO.UN -0.65%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of January and February 2021 as per the following schedule:

Month

Record Date

Distribution Date

Distribution Amount

January, 2021

January 29, 2021

February 16, 2021

$0.06875

February, 2021

February 26, 2020

March 15, 2021

$0.06875

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

