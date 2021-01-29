Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Distributions for January and February 2021

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of January and February 2021 as per the following schedule:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount January, 2021 January 29, 2021 February 16, 2021 $0.06875 February, 2021 February 26, 2020 March 15, 2021 $0.06875

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005585/en/