SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of VSPR, EXPC, CRSA, and HEC Mergers

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ GS: VSPR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Vesper Healthcare’s agreement to merge with The HydraFacial Company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-vesper-healthcare-acquisition-corp.

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ GS: EXPC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Experience Investment’s agreement to merge with BLADE Urban Air Mobility, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-experience-investment-corp.

Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ CM: CRSA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Crescent Acquisition’s agreement to merge with LiveVox Holdings, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-crescent-acquisition-corp.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ GS: HEC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Hudson Executive’s agreement to merge with GROOP Internet Platform, Inc. (d/b/a Talkspace). To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-hudson-executive-investment-corp.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

