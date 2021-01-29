>
MoneyGram to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

January 29, 2021 | About: NAS:MGI +10.76%

Conference call scheduled for Friday, February 19 at 9 a.m. ET

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2021

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) will announce its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, February 19, 2021. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, and Kamila Chytil, Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

MoneyGram Logo (PRNewsfoto/MoneyGram)

Toll Free: 1-800-263-0877
Toll/International: 1-646-828-8143
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143363

Replay Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 3866751
Replay is available through Friday, February 26, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

About MoneyGram International, Inc.
MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 89 now digitally enabled.

MoneyGram leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve millions of people each year through both its walk-in business and its direct-to-consumer digital business.

With a strong culture of innovation and a relentless focus on utilizing technology to deliver the world's best customer experience, MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

Media Contact
Stephen Reiff
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneygram-to-release-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301218306.html

SOURCE MoneyGram


