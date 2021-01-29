>
Athene Holding Ltd. To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On February 17, 2021

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:ATH -3.77%

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 29, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), a leading provider of retirement savings products, announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The news release, financial supplement, and earnings presentation will be available on the ir.athene.com website. Management will host a conference call to review Athene's financial results on the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Athene Holding Ltd.)

Conference Call Details

  • Live conference call: Toll-free at (866) 901-0811 (domestic) or (346) 354-0810 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through March 3, 2021 at (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international)
  • Conference ID number: 1145498
  • Live and archived webcast available at ir.athene.com

About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH), through its subsidiaries ("Athene"), is a leading financial services company with total assets of $191.1 billion as of September 30, 2020 and operations in the United States, Bermuda, and Canada. Athene specializes in helping its customers achieve financial security and is a solutions provider to institutions. Founded in 2009, Athene remains Driven to Do More for our policyholders, business partners, shareholders, and the communities in which we work and live. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Media Contact
Tory Flynn
+1 441 279 8502
+1 515 342 4958
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Noah Gunn
+1 441 279 8534
+1 646 768 7309
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athene-holding-ltd-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-february-17-2021-301218291.html

SOURCE Athene Holding Ltd.


