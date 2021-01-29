>
Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of VYGR, TILE, or SWI to Contact Law Firm

January 29, 2021 | About: NAS:TILE -6.08% NAS:VYGR -1.82% NYSE:SWI +0.24%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

  • Voyager (NASDAQ: VYGR)

Voyager made misleading and false statements to the market. Voyager's IND submission to the FDA for VY-HTT01 failed to include essential information in regard to chemistry, manufacturing and controls matters including product characterization and drug-device compatibility. Based on this failure, Voyager's IND submission for VY-HTT01 was deficient. Voyager overstated the likelihood of the IND submission achieving FDA approval. Voyager's public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth.

  • Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE)

Interface issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Interface is the subject of a press release distributed by the SEC on September 28, 2020. This SEC release, titled, "Interface and Two Former Executives Charged With Accounting and Disclosure Violations," states that "[t]he SEC's order against Interface, Inc. . . . finds that in multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016, the company made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments that were not compliant with GAAP." On September 29, 2020, shares of Interface dropped in intraday trading.

  • SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI)

Since mid-2020, SolarWinds Orion monitoring products had a vulnerability that allowed hackers to compromise the server upon which the products ran; SolarWinds' update server had an easily accessible password of 'solarwinds123'; consequently, SolarWinds' customers, including, among others, the Federal Government, Microsoft, Cisco, and Nvidia, would be vulnerable to hacks; as a result, the Company would suffer significant reputational harm; and statements about SolarWinds's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading.

If you own VYGR, TILE, or SWI please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers. Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-encourages-investors-of-vygr-tile-or-swi-to-contact-law-firm-301218241.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


