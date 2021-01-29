Decibel Announces Receipt of Cultivation License for the Thunderchild Facility and Director Resignations

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSX-V: DB) (OTCQB:DBCCF), is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, dB Thunderchild Cultivation LP, has been granted a cultivation license from Health Canada for its Thunderchild facility.

"The Thunderchild licensing represents another significant milestone for Decibel and the final step in completing Decibel's current slate of large scale growth projects," said Cody Church, Interim CEO of Decibel. "We are excited to drastically expand our cultivation capacity and bolster our supply of Qwest branded products which have seen tremendous consumer demand."

The Thunderchild facility is a large scale indoor cultivation facility designed for hands on, high standard craft cannabis production. The licensing expands Decibel's available cultivation capacity from 1,800 kilograms to more than 9,000 kilograms of premium craft cannabis sold under the Qwest family of brands, which achieves some of the highest prices in Canada ($10.18 average gross price per gram – Q3'20). The facility is critical to Decibel's long term strategic plan and will deliver consumers more choice of high quality, and rare cultivars in the flower and pre-roll product categories.

Director Resignations

Decibel's Board of Directors has been reconstituted to enable the receipt of the cultivation license for the Thunderchild facility by limiting the Board of Directors to those individuals who had previously received Health Canada security clearance. Effective January 29, 2021, Benjamin Sze, Dr. Ivan Casselman, and Billy Yellowhead resigned from their positions as directors of the Company (the "Resigned Directors"). Dr. Casselman and Mr. Yellowhead will serve in a limited capacity as advisors to the Company as they continue to progress through Health Canada security clearance, while Mr. Sze will continue to focus his attention on his family. The Resigned Directors will only be re-appointed to the Board once they've obtained their security clearances.

"Decibel would like to thank Benjamin for all of his hard work, leadership and vision during his time with the Company," said Cody Church, Interim CEO of Decibel. "We cannot thank Benjamin enough for the positive impact he has had on both the individuals and business of Decibel and although we are saddened by Benjamin's departure, we fully support his decision to focus on his family at this time". Mr. Church will continue to serve as the Company's interim CEO until a formal replacement is announced.

About Decibel

Decibel is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products and retail experiences. Decibel has three operating production houses along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the widely championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada. Thunderchild Cultivation, is a licensed and operating 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, SK. The Plant, Decibel's extraction facility, in Calgary, AB has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. This production house will fuel the growth of our brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft, into new and innovative product formats like concentrates, vapes, edibles and beyond.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the results of the licensing of the Thunderchild facility, Decibel's anticipated security clearances and re-appointments of resigned directors, its ability to reach certain milestones, capacity levels, and maintenance of quality and pricing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to delays, regulatory changes and impacts, capital requirements, construction impacts, displacement requirements and unforeseen requirements resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to obtain or maintain licences to retail cannabis products; review of the Company's production facilities by Health Canada and receipt or maintenance of licences (including any amendments thereto) from Health Canada in respect thereof; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the labour market generally and the ability to access, hire and retain employees; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the satisfaction of conditions precedent under the Company's credit facilities; and the delay or failure to receive board, regulatory or other approvals, including any approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decibel-announces-receipt-of-cultivation-license-for-the-thunderchild-facility-and-director-resignations-301218281.html

SOURCE Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.