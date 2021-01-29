WynnBET Announces Winner Of $50,000 Free Bet On The Big Game

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, congratulates Peter McEneaney of Bayonne, New Jersey, on being selected as the winner of the Big Game Experience, a special promotion created exclusively for WynnBET users in New Jersey.

In addition to the massive $50,000 free wager on the Big Game, McEneaney and three of his family members will cheer on the teams live from Wynn Las Vegas during an action-packed three-night stay at the world's largest Five-Star resort over Big Game weekend. "I have never won anything like this before – it's really exciting to win such an amazing prize," said McEneaney. "I can't wait to watch the Big Game in Las Vegas and have $50,000 riding on it. I've never made a bet that big."

The full Big Game Experience prize package includes:

Complimentary $50,000 bet on the Big Game at the Wynn Las Vegas Race & Sports Book

bet on the Big Game at the Wynn Las Vegas Race & Sports Book Roundtrip flights from Newark to Las Vegas , with roundtrip ground transportation in Las Vegas

to , with roundtrip ground transportation in Luxury accommodations for three nights in the Wynn Fairway Villas, the resort's deluxe guest suites overlooking the Wynn Golf Club

$200 resort credit per person, per day to enjoy the full array of Wynn's Five-Star amenities

The Big Game Experience is the first of many major promotions WynnBET users in New Jersey can look forward to, with more to come as the app continues to expand in the state. With competitive odds and multiple bet types, WynnBET provides a bespoke in-app experience for mobile casino and sports betting enthusiasts of all skill levels. The intelligent design can move users from account setup to making an in-game sports wager or playing a round of blackjack with a live dealer within minutes. WynnBET is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

About WynnBET

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting apps for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access secured in eight states and several pending license applications in process. In October 2020, WynnBET became an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

