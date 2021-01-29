VeraBank, N.A. Buys BlackRock Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P Global Inc, CME Group Inc

Investment company VeraBank, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, S&P Global Inc, CME Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VeraBank, N.A.. As of 2020Q4, VeraBank, N.A. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) - 382,736 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,840 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,092 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 169,006 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79% FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT) - 162,375 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $665.93. The stock is now traded at around $701.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $141.28. The stock is now traded at around $209.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $234.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.24. The stock is now traded at around $228.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.

VeraBank, N.A. sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62.

VeraBank, N.A. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.26.

VeraBank, N.A. sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

VeraBank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 27.15%. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $57.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. VeraBank, N.A. still held 9,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 29.76%. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. VeraBank, N.A. still held 12,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 37.07%. The sale prices were between $109.77 and $156.12, with an estimated average price of $132.93. The stock is now traded at around $139.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. VeraBank, N.A. still held 2,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

VeraBank, N.A. reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 33.4%. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $333.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. VeraBank, N.A. still held 660 shares as of 2020-12-31.