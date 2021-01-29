>
Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc Buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Spero Therapeutics Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells BioLife Solutions Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF

January 29, 2021 | About: PFE +0.11% FNDE -2.65% SPRO -0.49% RODM -1.81% SPMD -1.91% SCHB -1.92% GOLD +0.04% BLFS -1.02% IWB -1.84% BSCK +0% CA +0%

Investment company Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, Spero Therapeutics Inc, Pfizer Inc, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, sells BioLife Solutions Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Focus Financial Partners Inc, Cambridge Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc owns 67 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sentinel+pension+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,121,940 shares, 14.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 628,118 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 671,558 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.22%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 573,973 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  5. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 1,050,158 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com (FNDE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 17,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.06 and $22.07, with an estimated average price of $15.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 23,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $90.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 133.94%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $35.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Sold Out: Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cambridge Bancorp. The sale prices were between $55 and $73, with an estimated average price of $67.07.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

Sold Out: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01.

Reduced: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc by 27.58%. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc still held 186,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.35%. The sale prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $210.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.88%. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc still held 27,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.



