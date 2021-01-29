Palladium Partners Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

Norfolk, VA, based Investment company Palladium Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Fortinet Inc, Nestle SA, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, AutoZone Inc, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palladium Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Palladium Partners Llc owns 246 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NSRGY, VABK, LMBS, VTRS, SCHA, VTI, ALL, INTU, MCHP, QCOM, ZBH, IWR, AIMFF, 6BP, Added Positions: IJJ, JPST, IVW, VEA, FTNT, NKE, IGIB, KMB, SCHW, VMW, A, CERN, SPSB, SLYV, DFS, IJS, MAS, AVGO, MCD, EMR, MCK, MRK, LMT, GVI, VZ, FFIV, EMN, BMY, FB, UNH, DGS, IVV, ICF, PRU, PEP, BAC, BLK, IYW, GSY, GLD, CBRE, CMCSA, WMT, INTC, UPS, D, ITOT, LBRDK, AMZN, EEM, PNC, SPY, SCHX, VOO, VWO, VXUS, USB, IAU, CHTR, WEC, VFC, MMM, PEG, PH, ITW, GE, CL, CLX, CVS, BDX, AXP, APD, ACN,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 900,549 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,247,692 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 353,267 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,848 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 119,964 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $111.05 and $120.95, with an estimated average price of $115.23. The stock is now traded at around $112.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $27.95, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 28,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $80.02. The stock is now traded at around $92.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $193.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.37%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 420,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 795,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 106,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.73. The stock is now traded at around $144.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 71,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 107,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 52,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $81.92.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.25.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

Palladium Partners Llc sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.