American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Parsons Corp, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Albertsons Inc, Sells Nielsen Holdings PLC, ASML Holding NV, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Lebanon, NH, based Investment company American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Parsons Corp, CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Albertsons Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells Nielsen Holdings PLC, ASML Holding NV, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PSN, SCHP, ACI, NOVA, BMY, IJT, IJS, VWO, NKE, SUZ,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, BJ, VOO, BXP, LNG, NRG, CCJ, KKR, VFC, IRM, AMGN, VB, NVS, COP, AMX, GOOGL, EXC, ARCO, BVN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SPY, SNE, TGT, MSFT, ENPH, TSLA, AMT, ADM, THRM, MKC, AMZN,
- Sold Out: NLSN, ASML,
For the details of American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+trust+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,177 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Sony Corp (SNE) - 84,631 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 16,676 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 43,087 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 65,555 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $36.95, with an estimated average price of $33.63. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 62,140 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $62.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 30,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 36,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $47, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $121.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $422.41.
