Eagle Ridge Investment Management Buys Sanofi SA, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, MVC Capital Inc, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Westport, CT, based Investment company Eagle Ridge Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Sanofi SA, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, National Bankshares Inc, sells Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, MVC Capital Inc, BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eagle Ridge Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 135 stocks with a total value of $791 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNY, D, VEU, NKSH, IJH, EEMV, BBDC,

SNY, D, VEU, NKSH, IJH, EEMV, BBDC, Added Positions: SCHD, VGSH, DOX, VMBS, PSA, VTEB, TD, SO, RELX, PFE, IWB, EBND, LOW,

SCHD, VGSH, DOX, VMBS, PSA, VTEB, TD, SO, RELX, PFE, IWB, EBND, LOW, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, FHI, UNH, SPSB, ABT, MA, CME, TSCO, GOOGL, HD, NSC, BRK.A, BLK, AMZN, TJX, UPS, EFAV, ABBV, SHM, VCSH, BKNG, ECL, SYK, FLOT, JPM, TRMB, RTX, SRE, CTSH, ADBE, NVMI, CVS, AMGN, BAC, BRK.B, NKE, MRK, HII, HOLX, DLR, PEP, GOOG, PG, KLIC, GSLC, ORCL, KMDA, ACN, XLK, XLI, BIL, TXN, FB, COST, CSCO, T, WMT, UFPT, NYT, LLY, BDX, ATRI, TSLA, EPD, TRV, VONE, VIRT, KO, CSL,

MSFT, AAPL, FHI, UNH, SPSB, ABT, MA, CME, TSCO, GOOGL, HD, NSC, BRK.A, BLK, AMZN, TJX, UPS, EFAV, ABBV, SHM, VCSH, BKNG, ECL, SYK, FLOT, JPM, TRMB, RTX, SRE, CTSH, ADBE, NVMI, CVS, AMGN, BAC, BRK.B, NKE, MRK, HII, HOLX, DLR, PEP, GOOG, PG, KLIC, GSLC, ORCL, KMDA, ACN, XLK, XLI, BIL, TXN, FB, COST, CSCO, T, WMT, UFPT, NYT, LLY, BDX, ATRI, TSLA, EPD, TRV, VONE, VIRT, KO, CSL, Sold Out: IWY, MVC, VIG, DGRO, IWF, ROP, TMO, VYM, VZ, PEG, QCOM, VUG, VGIT, UG,

For the details of Eagle Ridge Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eagle+ridge+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,673 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 605,813 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 96,136 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,081 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 52,588 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $51.62, with an estimated average price of $49.3. The stock is now traded at around $47.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 157,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38. The stock is now traded at around $72.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in National Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.75 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,555 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $58.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $233.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 193.12%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16. The stock is now traded at around $210.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $116.37 and $133.06, with an estimated average price of $125.97.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in MVC Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $7.3 and $9.12, with an estimated average price of $8.21.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07.