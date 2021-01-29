Central Trust & Investment Co Buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Shopify Inc, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Central Trust & Investment Co (Current Portfolio) buys Sprott Physical Gold Trust, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Shopify Inc, Snowflake Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Intuit Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Central Trust & Investment Co. As of 2020Q4, Central Trust & Investment Co owns 1035 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,744,445 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 4,916,983 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.16% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 5,182,434 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 292,213 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,947 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Avnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.66 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $35.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 68,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 67,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $146.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,194 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $199.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,145 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59. The stock is now traded at around $33.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 109.89%. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 5,182,434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 229.61%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 108,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 2087.44%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87. The stock is now traded at around $1098.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 5583.78%. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $286.05. The stock is now traded at around $272.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $225.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 52,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 600.53%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $229.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,881 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $56.81 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $60.85.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $198.15 and $223.73, with an estimated average price of $214.01.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $16.87, with an estimated average price of $16.11.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Dorchester Minerals LP. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.82.

Central Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $38.84 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $46.37.