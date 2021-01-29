Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Gove

Investment company Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, sells CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 358 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) - 722,565 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,860 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.13% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 126,517 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 238.80% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 301,228 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 255,167 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 500.25%

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.88 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $110.03. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.18%. The holding were 722,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $205.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 19,184 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ALPS Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 145,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 -. The purchase prices were between $19.13 and $21.9, with an estimated average price of $20.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 108,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 55,608 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,794 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.80%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 126,517 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 500.25%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $46.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 255,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1479.30%. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $86.22, with an estimated average price of $80.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 117,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 372.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 202,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1118.48%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 120,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 1094.01%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $118.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 45,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $78.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $80.5.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $132.46 and $156.97, with an estimated average price of $147.6.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The sale prices were between $109.47 and $115.47, with an estimated average price of $112.16.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $39.41 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $43.72.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The sale prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94.