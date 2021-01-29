Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Avient Corp, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, TopBuild Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc

Leola, PA, based Investment company Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Avient Corp, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Arvinas Inc, South State Corp, sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, TopBuild Corp, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Pluralsight Inc, Science Applications International Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust. As of 2020Q4, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 204 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AVNT, RARE, OCUL, ARVN, SSB, MEG, AIMC, ORGO, FIZZ, COHU, CRIS, AMWL, JAMF, JAMF, FORM, PRTS, MMSI, AMSC, UCD2, IPOC, BFT.U, TRIT, GBTC, LEAF, LIND, PW, EXPI, WAL, BILL, SIVB, PB, COUP, FFIN, FRC, FTAI, SQ, STNE, TRRSF, FSRVU, RKT, DCT, CNK, OC, FTI, DTSRF, SPGI,

AVNT, RARE, OCUL, ARVN, SSB, MEG, AIMC, ORGO, FIZZ, COHU, CRIS, AMWL, JAMF, JAMF, FORM, PRTS, MMSI, AMSC, UCD2, IPOC, BFT.U, TRIT, GBTC, LEAF, LIND, PW, EXPI, WAL, BILL, SIVB, PB, COUP, FFIN, FRC, FTAI, SQ, STNE, TRRSF, FSRVU, RKT, DCT, CNK, OC, FTI, DTSRF, SPGI, Added Positions: HLI, CMD, ARNA, FWRD, RPAY, CVET, VC, LOB, ITGR, ONTO, TPTX, ORIC, DIOD, RAMP, PRFT, STMP, TNET, CLNY, BRP, FARO, DCPH, SMTC, NVEE, KPTI, SMCI, AVRO, FOXF, EVER, PYPL, IIPR, PPBI, COLL, CCXI, MTSI, DRNA, GTLS, SAIL, ATRC, IMVT, MC, UTHR, OMF, SPNE, ATSG, TREX, REPL, YETI, SEAS, WGO, EYE, GDOT, AZEK, LSCC, DKS, JACK, IBP, QTWO, HASI, ADUS, APLT, BRX, CCOI, SVMK, DOOR, HELE, MSFT, OSTK, FITB, FCBP, ECHO, ACA, LFAC, SMG, CHUY, SPG, BKNG, ADBE, AAPL, FB, CRWD, LITE, PII, PFPT, GOOGL, NVDA, JPM, LNG,

HLI, CMD, ARNA, FWRD, RPAY, CVET, VC, LOB, ITGR, ONTO, TPTX, ORIC, DIOD, RAMP, PRFT, STMP, TNET, CLNY, BRP, FARO, DCPH, SMTC, NVEE, KPTI, SMCI, AVRO, FOXF, EVER, PYPL, IIPR, PPBI, COLL, CCXI, MTSI, DRNA, GTLS, SAIL, ATRC, IMVT, MC, UTHR, OMF, SPNE, ATSG, TREX, REPL, YETI, SEAS, WGO, EYE, GDOT, AZEK, LSCC, DKS, JACK, IBP, QTWO, HASI, ADUS, APLT, BRX, CCOI, SVMK, DOOR, HELE, MSFT, OSTK, FITB, FCBP, ECHO, ACA, LFAC, SMG, CHUY, SPG, BKNG, ADBE, AAPL, FB, CRWD, LITE, PII, PFPT, GOOGL, NVDA, JPM, LNG, Reduced Positions: HZNP, BLD, TWST, FRPT, MTH, MRTX, GLUU, CHDN, MRCY, VRNS, BPMC, BHVN, KTOS, CFB, PLNT, CHGG, OYST, BRBR, NEO, NFE, TMHC, EVRI, PASG, PLMR, PING, LPRO, FIVE, CRDF, IIVI, COOP, SI, KNSL, VIAV, TSC, TRHC, VICR, MODN, XCUR, TTEK, TMDX, RPD, BMTC, PLCE, PSTL, V, HD, KIM, KRG,

HZNP, BLD, TWST, FRPT, MTH, MRTX, GLUU, CHDN, MRCY, VRNS, BPMC, BHVN, KTOS, CFB, PLNT, CHGG, OYST, BRBR, NEO, NFE, TMHC, EVRI, PASG, PLMR, PING, LPRO, FIVE, CRDF, IIVI, COOP, SI, KNSL, VIAV, TSC, TRHC, VICR, MODN, XCUR, TTEK, TMDX, RPD, BMTC, PLCE, PSTL, V, HD, KIM, KRG, Sold Out: QTS, PS, SAIC, AJRD, PY9, GFF, EHTH, BDSI, THG, MNKD, ZZF, ASMB, MNR, PFSI, ZGNX, LIVN, OCFC, GBT, AGS, BSVN, EQT, NAVI, SFST, FOCS, NMIH, ADMS, ESNT, IPOB, NRZ, AAN, DX, NLY, PMT, SLG, SLQT, ACC, CHMI, EARN, EFC, LADR, RWT, SBNY, VEC, AGNC, AJX, ARR, CFFA, FOUR, FTAC, NFIN, PNFP, RDN, SYF, TWO, ABR, CMO, ESS, FNF, MVBF, NXRT, PRAA, RC, STWD, ACRE, ALEX, ALNY, APLE, BBY, BFS, BRT, CFCX, CFG, CLDT, CLNC, CLPR, DEI, ESRT, GPMT, HHC, HIW, HPP, INN, KW, MKTX, PSTG, PTBS, REG, RPAI, SVC, TTWO, VMC, AAWW, AL, ALE, APOG, BDC, CCNE, CFFI, CLF, CRK, CUB, CUBI, EBIX, EQIX, FFIC, FRME, GCI, GLT, GME, GTN, HEAR, HRTG, ICFI, INBK, JW.A, LNTH, MATW, MRBK, MTX, MTZ, NCR, OZK, PAG, PINE, PLAB, PLYM, PSN, REGN, RGLD, RYN, I4F, STAR, STAY, STC, SWBI, TDC, UFPI, VG, VVI, XPER,

For the details of EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/emerald+mutual+fund+advisers+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 733,766 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31% NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 1,202,817 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16% Freshpet Inc (FRPT) - 455,529 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.81% Rapid7 Inc (RPD) - 663,580 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 333,124 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.37%

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 744,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $177.39, with an estimated average price of $119.99. The stock is now traded at around $138.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 218,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,121,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Arvinas Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $84.93, with an estimated average price of $35.2. The stock is now traded at around $75.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 242,978 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $75.63, with an estimated average price of $66.18. The stock is now traded at around $69.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 251,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust initiated holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 550,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 441.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $64.94. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 298,690 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Cantel Medical Corp by 8493.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.85 and $79.52, with an estimated average price of $59.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 208,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 180.37%. The purchase prices were between $63.85 and $87.71, with an estimated average price of $74.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 308,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 323.63%. The purchase prices were between $59.21 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $71.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 235,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 332.96%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 570,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust added to a holding in Covetrus Inc by 274.36%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 491,886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $57.66 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $62.49.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $17.89.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $73.32 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $88.3.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $40.37.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Avient Corp. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $29.23.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold out a holding in Griffon Corp. The sale prices were between $19.41 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $21.52.