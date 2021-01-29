Tfo-tdc, Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Tfo-tdc, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Visa Inc, Walmart Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tfo-tdc, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Tfo-tdc, Llc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWD, DAL, RMI, RMI, GRWG, TEAF, GILD, SPTM, MJ, TSLA, STWD, BA, FDEU, NIO, NNVC, VTRS, SCHF, SLYV, SPEM,

IWD, DAL, RMI, RMI, GRWG, TEAF, GILD, SPTM, MJ, TSLA, STWD, BA, FDEU, NIO, NNVC, VTRS, SCHF, SLYV, SPEM, Added Positions: SPY, VEA, IWF, IEMG, IVW, AMZN, BND, BSV, VBR, IVV, ITOT, MUB, VNQ, JPM, IWN, VTWO,

SPY, VEA, IWF, IEMG, IVW, AMZN, BND, BSV, VBR, IVV, ITOT, MUB, VNQ, JPM, IWN, VTWO, Reduced Positions: AAPL, UNH, ADBE, BRK.B, EPD, F, AMJ, EFA, DIS, WES,

AAPL, UNH, ADBE, BRK.B, EPD, F, AMJ, EFA, DIS, WES, Sold Out: GOOG, V, WMT, NKE, COST, MSFT, PGR, NSC, VZ, MRK, XLNX, TJX, TMUS, CME, SBUX, GLD, IQV, ECL, AZO, AVAV, ET, MPLX, MMP, HD, GOOGL, FDT, MUNI, VUG, AGI, CARR, NS, VFC, RTX, UNP, UAL, IJK, XME, VOT, VOE, VBK, TIP, LQD, IVE, IJT, IJS, STNG, IJJ, IEZ, EMB, DVY, BKLN, OTIS, ROK, PSXP, FB, CMCSA, INTC, HON, HAL, NEE, XOM, EL, DEO, DHR, DCP, CR, ICE, KO, CVX, FIS, BLK, TFC, AMP, AMT, AEP, ACN, PH, TXN, TCP, SU, SWN, CB, RSG, PG, LIN, TMO, ORLY, NVS, MDT, MCD, MMC, LOW, LMT, MDLZ, JNJ,

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,839,991 shares, 73.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 91,172 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 99,251 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 24,466 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1084.79% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,166 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $135.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.15 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $20.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1084.79%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $370.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 24,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $239.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 380.86%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 367.69%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2616.67%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95.