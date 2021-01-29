>
Tfo-tdc, Llc Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Visa Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: SPY -2% IWF -2.04% IEMG -2.59% IVW -1.99% BND -0.08% AMZN -0.97% IWD -1.72% DAL -5.29% GRWG -5.78% RMI -0.09% RMI -0.09% TEA +0%

Investment company Tfo-tdc, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Visa Inc, Walmart Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tfo-tdc, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Tfo-tdc, Llc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TFO-TDC, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tfo-tdc%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TFO-TDC, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,839,991 shares, 73.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  2. BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 91,172 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio.
  3. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 99,251 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 24,466 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1084.79%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,166 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $135.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,402 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,174 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc (RMI)

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.15 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $20.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term (TEAF)

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $12.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1084.79%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $370.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 24,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $239.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 26,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,574 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 380.86%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 367.69%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2616.67%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 163 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of TFO-TDC, LLC. Also check out:

