Violich Capital Management, Inc. Buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Arconic Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dell Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Violich Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Arconic Corp, Diamondback Energy Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Dell Technologies Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Fitbit Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Violich Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Violich Capital Management, Inc. owns 111 stocks with a total value of $516 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APD, FANG, ARNC, SCHW, TMO, SONO, NSP, MU, SABR, ISVLF, DNCVF, SZSMF, RRDMF,

APD, FANG, ARNC, SCHW, TMO, SONO, NSP, MU, SABR, ISVLF, DNCVF, SZSMF, RRDMF, Added Positions: BRK.B, INTC, BHP, CMCSA, NXE, CXO, FB, AEM, GAIA, VOO, AMZN, JPM, SLB, AGI, UHY0,

BRK.B, INTC, BHP, CMCSA, NXE, CXO, FB, AEM, GAIA, VOO, AMZN, JPM, SLB, AGI, UHY0, Reduced Positions: VGLT, DELL, D, CVS, CVX, GLD, KMB, GOOG, COP, TOT, NOMD, XOM, VRTX, ANTM, BSV, ADBE, CLX, GILD,

VGLT, DELL, D, CVS, CVX, GLD, KMB, GOOG, COP, TOT, NOMD, XOM, VRTX, ANTM, BSV, ADBE, CLX, GILD, Sold Out: BRK.A, FIT,

For the details of Violich Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/violich+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,664 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,831 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Visa Inc (V) - 171,287 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,768 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,329 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $266.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Arconic Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $30.9, with an estimated average price of $26.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.6 and $50.11, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.81 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87. The stock is now traded at around $509.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.66 and $2.83, with an estimated average price of $2.02. The stock is now traded at around $2.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 108,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Concho Resources Inc by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $64.53, with an estimated average price of $53.05. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 25.99%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $258.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gaia Inc by 53.30%. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Aurcana Silver Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.51 and $0.75, with an estimated average price of $0.6. The stock is now traded at around $0.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Violich Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fitbit Inc. The sale prices were between $6.78 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $7.05.