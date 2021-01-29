Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.. As of 2020Q4, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. owns 971 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,058,800 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 363,681 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 378,940 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,140 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 816,461 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.39 and $111.17, with an estimated average price of $103.77. The stock is now traded at around $110.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 547.90%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 155,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.23%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 158,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 339.70%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 79,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 73,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 206,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.01%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $137.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.05 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $119.47.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.54.