Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: RSP -1.78% TIP -0.1% IYW -2.25% IVW -1.99% VCSH +0% ARKK -2.09% SIZE -1.75% FXR -2.32% FUMB -0.05% TAN -3.11% PWR -2.87% NI -0.09%

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, United Parcel Service Inc, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.. As of 2020Q4, Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. owns 971 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stratos+wealth+partners%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,058,800 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 363,681 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 378,940 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,140 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 816,461 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.39 and $111.17, with an estimated average price of $103.77. The stock is now traded at around $110.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 33,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.59 and $104, with an estimated average price of $80.67. The stock is now traded at around $108.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.26. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 547.90%. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 155,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 67.23%. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 158,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 339.70%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 79,309 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 73,275 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 206,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 50.01%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $137.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Agency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.05 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $119.47.

Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $34.94 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $26.33 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $28.39.

Sold Out: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI)

Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. sold out a holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.. Also check out:

1. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stratos Wealth Partners, LTD. keeps buying

