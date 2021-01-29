Fundamentun, LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF

Investment company Fundamentun, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fundamentun, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Fundamentun, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,318 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 239,326 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 200,559 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,034 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 136,692 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $266.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $143.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $333.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,289 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 83.85%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $197.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 70,465 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 47.66%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 44,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,235 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $195.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Fundamentun, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.