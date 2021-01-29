Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Contango Oil & Gas Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital

Investment company Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Contango Oil & Gas Co, FedEx Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VBR, MCF, FDX, IWD, BABA, IXUS, IYW, MMM, HFC,

VBR, MCF, FDX, IWD, BABA, IXUS, IYW, MMM, HFC, Added Positions: VLUE, MTUM, VTI, BA, FBND, IJR, QUAL, PGEN, VGK, SCHD, SHY, JPM, SPY, VOO, HD, GLD, AMGN, MRK, VPL, BRK.B, VXUS, CVA, FB, MPC, IEMG, ITOT, CB, WMT, BBY, PFF, CVX, CSCO, GOOGL, IUSV, DIS, MSI, APD, MO, CME, CMCSA, CCI, EL, MDT, GOOG, RF, UNP, VZ, BGCP, ZIOP, PFE, KO, ET,

VLUE, MTUM, VTI, BA, FBND, IJR, QUAL, PGEN, VGK, SCHD, SHY, JPM, SPY, VOO, HD, GLD, AMGN, MRK, VPL, BRK.B, VXUS, CVA, FB, MPC, IEMG, ITOT, CB, WMT, BBY, PFF, CVX, CSCO, GOOGL, IUSV, DIS, MSI, APD, MO, CME, CMCSA, CCI, EL, MDT, GOOG, RF, UNP, VZ, BGCP, ZIOP, PFE, KO, ET, Reduced Positions: USMV, VWO, AMZN, TSLA, FDUS, T, EFAV, HDV, IEFA, FLRN, SDY, SPIB,

USMV, VWO, AMZN, TSLA, FDUS, T, EFAV, HDV, IEFA, FLRN, SDY, SPIB, Sold Out: VEA, VSS, VB,

BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 69,318 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 32,085 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 64,677 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 80,396 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 71,049 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $1.2 and $2.6, with an estimated average price of $1.67. The stock is now traded at around $2.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 123,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $235.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $135.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $253.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 940.60%. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $89.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 62,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $193.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 65.24%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $53.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Precigen Inc by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $3.75 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 41,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $102.39 and $122.88, with an estimated average price of $113.36.

Magnolia Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14.