Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC Buys First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR

January 29, 2021 | About: FDN -1.3% SMH -1.82% ITA -1.91% PYPL -1.46% PMM +0.25% VZ -1.12% MTUM -1.45% REM -2.6% ARKK -2.09% CVS -1.32% MJ -2.66% JETS -3.13%

Investment company Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Tesla Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, The Home Depot Inc, MannKind Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC owns 461 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 12,194 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.71%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 18,332 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 64,063 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
  4. SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 29,236 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,383 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $163.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,772 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $137.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $71.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,190 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 367.84%. The purchase prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49. The stock is now traded at around $215.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 6,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $226.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 15,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.96%. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $81.83. The stock is now traded at around $89.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,332 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 62.73%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $234.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 59.14%. The purchase prices were between $7.57 and $8.07, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $8.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 146,657 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 157.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 8,776 shares as of 2020-12-31.



