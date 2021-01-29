BBK Capital Partners, LLC Buys Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, Sells BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Snap Inc, Royal Caribbean Group

Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company BBK Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc, EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND, Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund, Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo, John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund, sells BTC iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Snap Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BBK Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, BBK Capital Partners, LLC owns 272 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EVT, ETO, BTO, DIAX, ARCC, ETY, GRX, EDD, QQQX, ETJ, EOS, ICPT, FEI, STK, DOCU, QLD, AFG, VLO, PLUG, MDT, ATVI, IWS, IWR, FEZ, AOR, IPV, STZ, EDIT, THQ, TWTR, MS, BEEM, TMO, BGCP, RVT, FSLR, GGN, JQC, BFK, NVX,

EXG, AVK, NNOMF, CRON, ETG, JPST, AMZN, IVW, TSLA, LAC, VYM, QUAL, ABBV, VOO, SPDW, NVDA, SCHP, DDD, DIS, SPEM, VSS, PEP, JPM, PM, GLDM, GBTC, AGG, PNC, PSP, BIDU, DUK, MCD, NFLX, PFE, CRM, VZ, WMT, HZNP, VFF, GILD, BBBY, MU, AXTI, GS, UNP, CLDR, CTAS, SHMP, Reduced Positions: CHE, HDV, BCRX, BA, CVS, HRB, FL, VUG, QCOM, SJM, SAFM, LVS, FB, BABA, LOW, ZG, FITB, FARM, PRGO, XOM, SEDG, SSTI, NEAR, SYBT, SMG, USMV, MMM, KO, MO, BAC, VTV, GOOGL, FVD, TER, TSCO, MUX, WFC, EFA, EEM, CQQQ, AMBA, COMM, AMD, ADBE, LYFT, GRWG, BCSF, NOK, GNW, INTC, GIS, GE, JNJ, GD, MSM, GLD, PBR, DD, CSCO, CHD, CVX, QQQ, FTCS, VEA, IJR, DOW, FV, XLF, VWO, SA, T, VIAC, ENB, FNMA, F, ITRI, NSC, LIN, BKNG, ROK, VNE, SCCO, SF, OPK, V, GTBIF, APTV, LHSIF, SQ, SPOT,

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 319,612 shares, 10.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 294,448 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21% Chemed Corp (CHE) - 55,332 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% Nano One Materials Corp (NNOMF) - 3,369,081 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG) - 1,463,590 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1291.76%

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 272,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo. The purchase prices were between $19.74 and $25.35, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 96,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 63,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.72 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.32. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 93,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ares Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $17.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 41,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 48,454 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc by 1291.76%. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $8.83, with an estimated average price of $8.11. The stock is now traded at around $8.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 1,463,590 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund by 587.03%. The purchase prices were between $13.62 and $16.64, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $16.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 273,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cronos Group Inc by 91.95%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $6.94. The stock is now traded at around $10.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 124,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd by 246.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 35,642 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.96%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $26.64 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $41.96.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.95.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $27 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.01.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $225.81 and $309.72, with an estimated average price of $264.25.

BBK Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11.