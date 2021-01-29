US Indexes End Lower Friday and for the Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,982.62 on Friday with a loss of 620.74 points or -2.03%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,714.24 for a loss of 73.14 points or -1.93%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,070.69 for a loss of 266.46 points or -2.00%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 33.09 for a gain of 2.88 points or 9.53%.

For the week, the Dow Jones was down 3.2%, the S&P 500% was down 3.3% and the Nasdaq had a loss of 3.5%. For the month of January and year to date, the Nasdaq is up 5.5%, the S&P 500 has a gain of 2.4% and the Dow Jones is up 1%.

Friday's market movers

U.S. indexes ended lower Friday and for the Jan. 29 week. The last week of January saw increased volatility among highly shorted stocks spurred by Reddit Forum commentaries. GameStop (NYSE:GME) was among the most volatile and highly discussed. GME gained 406% for the week, ending at $325. Trading exchanges were a bit frenzied during the week and Robinhood had to raise $1 billion to handle cash demands.

On the earnings calendar Friday:

Caterpillar (CAT): Revenue of $11.2 billion decreased 14.8% year over year and missed estimates by $40 million. Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of $1.42 per share missed estimates by 3 cents and non-GAAP earnings of $2.12 per share beat estimates by 63 cents.

Chevron (CVX): Revenue of $25.25 billion decreased 30.5% year over year and missed estimates by $720 million. A fourth-quarter GAAP loss of 33 cents missed estimates by 40 cents and a non-GAAP loss of 1 cent missed estimates by 10 cents.

Economic reports affecting market trading included the following:

Personal income increased 0.6% in December following a decrease of 1.3%. Personal spending decreased 0.2% in December following a decrease of 0.7%.

The PCE Price Index increased 0.4% in December and reported an increase of 1.3% year over year.

The Core PCE Price Index excluding food and energy increased 0.3% in December and 1.5% year over year.

The Chicago PMI increased to 63.8 in January from 58.7.

Pending home sales decreased 0.3% in December and increased 21.4% year over year.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index decreased to 79 in January from 80.7.

The Baker Hughes oil rig count showed an increase of six rigs in the U.S., two new rigs in Canada and a decrease of four internationally.

Across the board:

Energy and technology led losses.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) down 3.56% on news its vaccine is 66% effective.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) +67.87%

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +8.53%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,073.64 for a loss of 32.97 points or -1.56%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,188.71 for a loss of 18.07 points or -1.50%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,367.25 for a loss of 273.28 points or -1.87%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,343.53 for a loss of 159.76 points or -1.68%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,340.12 for a loss of 48.09 points or -2.01%; the S&P 100 at 1,709.75 for a loss of 35.80 points or -2.05%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,925.38 for a loss of 276.16 points or -2.09%; the Russell 3000 at 2,236.37 for a loss of 42.32 points or -1.86%; the Russell 1000 at 2,101.36 for a loss of 40.23 points or -1.88%; the Wilshire 5000 at 39,058.18 for a loss of 738.92 points or -1.86%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 692.04 for a loss of 14.30 points or -2.02%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: