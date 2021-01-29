>
Razor Energy Corp. Announces Interim Extension of Term Loan Facility

January 29, 2021 | About: TSXV:RZE -6.82%

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. ("Razor" or the "Company") (TSXV: RZE) announces that it has secured an interim extension to its existing non-revolving term loan facility from Alberta Investment Management Corporation (“AIMCo”). The Company has reached an agreement with AIMCo to extend the maturity date from January 31, 2021 to February 5, 2021 in order to complete necessary documents and registrations related to an extension of the facility.

For additional information please contact:

Doug Bailey
President and Chief Executive Officer		ORKevin Braun
Chief Financial Officer

Razor Energy Corp.
800, 500-5th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3L5
Telephone: (403) 262-0242
www.razor-energy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



08e92129-83ab-42c9-a769-d15f18c27f3e

