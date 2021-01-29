>
Ashland board declares quarterly dividend

January 29, 2021

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021. As of December 31, 2020, there were 60,667,388 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

About Ashland
Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty chemicals company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,200 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.

