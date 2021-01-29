Tidewater Signs the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change











Recognize seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to COVID-19 vaccinations



Implement high-standard health protocols



Increase collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes



Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of offshore support vessels providing offshore energy transportation services worldwide has signed the “Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change” (the “Neptune Declaration”), joining more than 400 companies and organizations globally to work to ensure the crew change crisis caused by COVID-19 is resolved as rapidly as possible.The Neptune Declaration’s four major aims are:“The world relies on the experience and dedication of seafarers to facilitate the transport of essential goods across the globe. Throughout these challenging times individual companies have continued to prioritize the wellbeing of seafarers, but there is more that can be done by working together to improve regulations and protocols so that these key workers make it home safely and on schedule,” said Quintin V. Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to support this global effort to rapidly resolve this crew change crisis and we encourage everyone to contribute their support to this important cause.”Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide. To learn more, visit [url="]www.tdw.com[/url].In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Tidewater notes that certain statements set forth in this press release contain certain forward-looking statements which reflect our current view with respect to future events and future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, and our future results of operations could differ materially from our historical results or current expectations reflected by such forward-looking statements. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors described in detail in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, most recent Form 10-Q, and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company’s filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005620/en/