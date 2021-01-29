AMF REGULATED INFORMATION

Montrouge, France, January 29, 2021

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF.

As of December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

112,302 DBV Technologies shares;

€ 229,086.53.

Upon signing the liquidity contract in July 2018, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

24,313 DBV Technologies ordinary shares;

€ 682,454.94.

Number of transactions executed during the second half-year of 2020:

Purchase: 1,180

Sale: 1,136

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

517,291 DBV Technologies ordinary shares purchased for €2,005,858.40

458,090 DBV Technologies ordinary shares sold for €1,841,496.60

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact

Anne Pollak

DBV Technologies

+1 857-529-2363

[email protected]

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

+1 646-842-2393

[email protected]

