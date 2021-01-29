>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividend Distributions

January 29, 2021 | About: NYMT -3.37%

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. ( NYMT) (“NYMT” or the “Company”) today announced the following tax treatment of common and preferred stock dividends declared in 2020. This information is provided to assist stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distributions of taxable income by the Company.

Stockholders should review the 2020 tax statements received from their brokerage firms or other institutions to ensure that the statements agree with the information provided below. Also, as each stockholder's tax situation may be different, stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own professional tax advisor with respect to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

The Company's dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #649604501) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration
Date		Record
Date		Payment
Date		2020 Distribution
Per Share		Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 2bBox 3Box 5
2020
Ordinary
Dividend		2020
Qualified
Dividend		2020
Capital
Gain
Distribution		2020
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		2020
Non
Dividend
Distributions		2020
199A
Dividends1
6/15/20207/1/20207/27/2020$0.050000$0.039906---$0.010094$0.039906
9/14/20209/24/202010/26/2020$0.075000$0.059859---$0.015141$0.059859
12/7/202012/17/20201/25/2021$0.100000$0.079813---$0.020187$0.079813
Totals$0.225000$0.179578---$0.045422$0.179578

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.750% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604709) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 2bBox 3Box 5
Declaration
Date		Record
Date		Payment
Date		2020 Distribution
Per Share		2020
Ordinary
Dividend		2020
Qualified
Dividend		2020
Capital
Gain
Distribution		2020
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		2020
Non
Dividend
Distributions		2020
199A
Dividends1
12/10/20191/1/20201/15/2020$0.484375$0.484375----$0.484375
6/15/20207/1/20207/15/2020$0.968750$0.968750----$0.968750
9/14/202010/1/202010/15/2020$0.484375$0.484375----$0.484375
Totals$1.937500$1.937500----$1.937500

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604808) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration
Date		Record
Date		Payment
Date		2020 Distribution
Per Share		Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 2bBox 3Box 5
2020
Ordinary
Dividend		2020
Qualified
Dividend		2020
Capital
Gain
Distribution		2020
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		2020
Non
Dividend
Distributions		2020
199A
Dividends1
12/10/20191/1/20201/15/2020$0.492187$0.492187----$0.492187
6/15/20207/1/20207/15/2020$0.984375$0.984375----$0.984375
9/14/202010/1/202010/15/2020$0.492188$0.492188----$0.492188
Totals$1.968750$1.968750----$1.968750

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604881) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration
Date		Record
Date		Payment
Date		2020 Distribution
Per Share		Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 2bBox 3Box 5
2020
Ordinary
Dividend		2020
Qualified
Dividend		2020
Capital
Gain
Distribution		2020
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		2020
Non
Dividend
Distributions		2020
199A
Dividends1
12/10/20191/1/20201/15/2020$0.500000$0.500000----$0.500000
6/15/20207/1/20207/15/2020$1.000000$1.000000----$1.000000
9/14/202010/1/202010/15/2020$0.500000$0.500000----$0.500000
Totals$2.000000$2.000000----$2.000000

The Company's dividend distributions per share of 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CUSIP #649604873) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:

Declaration
Date		Record
Date		Payment
Date		2020 Distribution
Per Share		Box 1aBox 1bBox 2aBox 2bBox 3Box 5
2020
Ordinary
Dividend		2020
Qualified
Dividend		2020
Capital
Gain
Distribution		2020
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		2020
Non
Dividend
Distributions		2020
199A
Dividend1
12/10/20191/1/20201/15/2020$0.475780$0.475780----$0.475780
6/15/20207/1/20207/15/2020$0.984375$0.984375----$0.984375
9/14/202010/1/202010/15/2020$0.492188$0.492188----$0.492188
Totals$1.952343$1.952343----$1.952343

(1) Section 199A Dividends are reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, Ordinary Dividends, which are reported in Box 1a of Form 1099-DIV. Section 199A Dividends shows the portion of the Ordinary Dividends in Box 1a that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A.

New York Mortgage Trust does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Any tax statements contained herein were not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding U.S., federal, state or local tax penalties. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividend distributions and the information contained herein.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

For Further Information
Mari Nitta
Investor Relations Associate
Phone: 646-795-4066
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODE0NDE0MSMzOTUxNzk4IzIwMTkwMTA=
1ac623d0-5e21-4945-84a0-b05a9130c014

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)