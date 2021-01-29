AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020

(b)

Since the Fund's net earning rates fluctuate from month to month, there will be periods when the Fund may over-earn or under-earn its monthly dividend rate. This fluctuation will have the effect of adding to or subtracting from the Fund's overdistributed net investment income balance. Fund management analyzes the current and projected net earning rates prior to recommending dividend amounts to the Fund's Board of Trustees for declaration. There can be no assurance that the monthly dividend rate will remain at its current level or that the undistributed net investment income balance, if any, will be sufficient to cover any shortfall in earnings to meet the current dividend rate. The overdistributed net investment income balance is exclusive of market premium amortization on corporate bonds in accordance with federal income tax treatment. The overdistributed net investment income balance includes realized gain (loss) on the sale of contingent debt and Section 305 sales adjustments for accrual of deemed dividends from investments in convertible debt in accordance with federal income tax treatment.