Artelo Biosciences to Present at the LSX World Congress Virtual Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. ( ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be presenting at the LSX World Congress to be held virtually between February 1-5, 2021.



Artelo’s presentation will be available on-demand via the conference platform until February 28, 2021. The webcast is being made available to registered attendees. Those interested in registering for the event with complimentary viewing are invited to visit: LSX World Congress.

For six years, the LSX World Congress has been bringing together the executives that matter to the future of healthcare and life science strategy, investment, partnering, and deal making. In 2020, over 1,000 executives participated in the internationally renowned LSX World Congress held in London, UK. In 2021, the LSX switched to a virtual experience incorporating all the same features of the usual physical conference. The industry’s C-suite will be joined by the sector’s most active investors, pharmaceutical industry BD&L teams, R&D leaders, and medical experts who are advancing healthcare and life sciences across the globe.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

