Ladder Capital Corp Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:LADR -4.38%

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LADR) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 Class A common stock dividend payments. For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, the tax treatment of distributions paid in respect of Class A common stock is as follows:

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Qualified
Dividends (1)

Capital
Gain

Unrecapt.
1250 Gain
(2)

Return of
Capital

Sec. 199A
Dividends
(3)

Form 1099

References:

(Boxes 1a
2a + 3)

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 3

Box 5

3/10/2020

4/1/2020

$0.340

$0.230

$0.000

$0.039

$0.016

$0.071

$0.230

6/10/2020

7/1/2020

0.200

0.135

0.000

0.023

0.009

0.042

0.135

9/10/2020

10/1/2020

0.200

0.135

0.000

0.023

0.009

0.042

0.135

12/31/2020

1/15/2021(4)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total 2020 Dividends

$0.740

$0.500

$0.000

$0.085

$0.034

$0.155

$0.500

Notes:

(1) Amounts in 1b are included in 1a

(2) Amounts in 2b are included in 2a

(3) Amounts in 5 are included in 1a

(4) The $0.200 fourth quarter dividend paid on 1/15/2021 is considered a 2021 dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes and will be reflected in 2021 tax reporting.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with over $6 billion of assets. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, we specialize in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.

Founded in 2008, and led by Brian Harris, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Members of Ladder’s management and board of directors are highly aligned with the Company’s investors, owning over 10% of the Company’s equity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005610/en/


