Hannon Armstrong Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:HASI -3.77%


Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company’s 2020 distributions on its common stock (CUSIP #41068X100).



The Federal income tax classification of the aggregate $1.355 distribution per share on the Company's common stock with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2020, is shown in the table below:



Record Date



Payable


Date



Total


Distribution


Per Share



Ordinary


Income Per


Share



Return of


Capital Per


Share



Capital Gain


Per Share



12/26/2019



01/10/2020



$0.3350



$0.0000



$0.3350



$0.0000



4/2/2020



4/10/2020



$0.3400



$0.0000



$0.3400



$0.0000



7/2/2020



7/9/2020



$0.3400



$0.0000



$0.3400



$0.0000



10/2/2020



10/9/2020



$0.3400



$0.0000



$0.3400



$0.0000



2020



Total



$1.3550



$0.0000



$1.3550



$0.0000



12/28/2020



1/8/2021







To Be Reported on 2021 1099-Div



As the Company's aggregate distributions exceeded its taxable earnings and profits, the January 2021 distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2020 and payable to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2020, will be treated as a 2021 distribution for Federal income tax purposes and is not included on the 2020 Form 1099. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.



About Hannon Armstrong



Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $6 billion in managed assets as of September 30, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit [url="]www.hannonarmstrong.com[/url]. Follow Hannon Armstrong on[url="]LinkedIn[/url] and Twitter [url="]%40HannonArmstrong[/url].



Forward Looking Statements



Some of the information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "may," "target," or similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as in other reports that we file with the SEC.



Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements reflecting new estimates, events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210129005632/en/


